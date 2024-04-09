ApeCoin Price Tops $1.70 on Major Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $67.77 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

