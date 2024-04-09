Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.730–0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$617.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.6 million. Appian also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.210–0.160 EPS.
Appian Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of Appian stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Appian has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Appian
In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Appian by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Appian by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Appian by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.
About Appian
Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.
