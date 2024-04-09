Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Increased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $209.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

