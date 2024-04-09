Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.33 million, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.87. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

