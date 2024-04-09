Ardor Price Hits $0.13 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $131.74 million and approximately $73.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00068470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

