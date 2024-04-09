Ardor Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $131.74 million and $73.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00068470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005938 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

