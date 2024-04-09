Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.60

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 54265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.