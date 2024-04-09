Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 5.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $68,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $294.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,465. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,994 shares of company stock valued at $100,780,362 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

