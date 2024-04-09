Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $177.88 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $177.88 million and $14.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001850 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001279 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002741 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,061,912 coins and its circulating supply is 180,061,794 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.