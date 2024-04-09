ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 124.50 and last traded at 125.60. Approximately 8,466,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 15,330,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at 129.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 86.43.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of 82.78.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 1,245.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.