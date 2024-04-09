ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $949.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.48.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.78%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

