ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance
Shares of ARR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $949.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.48.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.78%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
Featured Articles
