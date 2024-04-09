Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,187 shares during the period. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 869.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

