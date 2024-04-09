Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.84

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 219619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$511.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.