ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.2%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $970.68 and last traded at $971.35. 292,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,199,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $982.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $950.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

