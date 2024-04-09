Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 4.5% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

