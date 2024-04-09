Asset Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises about 4.8% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,320,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 828.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 100,195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,039. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

