Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 4.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. 3,310,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,700,268. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $171.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.