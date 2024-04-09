Asset Management Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 3.3% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 702,526 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 2,311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 578,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in CarMax by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. 206,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,870. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

