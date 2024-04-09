Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 280,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,376. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $454,897. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 319.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

