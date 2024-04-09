Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

DD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 707,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

