Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,993. The company has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

