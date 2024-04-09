Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. 1,488,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,761. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

