Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $797,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,306. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a market cap of $195.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

