Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Purchases 906 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ET traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 7,052,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,298,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

