Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,779 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,978,910. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

