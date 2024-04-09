Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 280 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a market capitalization of $233.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

