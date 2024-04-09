Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 3,155 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,083,000 after buying an additional 5,185,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,869,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,727,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

