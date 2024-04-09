Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 5,844 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

