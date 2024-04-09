Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 165,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.