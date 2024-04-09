Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.80. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Avalon as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

