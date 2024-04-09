Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.40

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $59.29, with a volume of 6978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.97.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

