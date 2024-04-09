Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 257.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 237,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,277. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

