Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV) Stock Position Increased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.21% of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

