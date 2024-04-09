Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,078,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,042 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVSU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,413. The company has a market cap of $190.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

