Avital Pardo Acquires 38,480 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CTO Avital Pardo bought 38,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $398,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,433.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 1,583,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 6.67. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $113,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 584,550 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Stories

