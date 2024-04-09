Avital Pardo Acquires 38,480 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CTO Avital Pardo bought 38,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $398,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,433.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 1,583,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 6.67. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $113,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 584,550 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on PGY
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pagaya Technologies
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.