Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.04 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $55.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $10.01 or 0.00014511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,099,510 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

