AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

AXT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AXT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 285,113 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AXT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

