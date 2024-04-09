Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZTA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. Azenta has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -182.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $140,856,000. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,360,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

