B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

ICE traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.05. 479,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

