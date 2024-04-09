B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,455 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 475,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,305. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

