B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.89.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.02. 539,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,053. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.