B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. 1,042,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

