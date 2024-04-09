B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam increased its holdings in Intel by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 29,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 42,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Intel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. 41,754,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,081,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

