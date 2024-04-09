B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.59. The stock had a trading volume of 102,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,309. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.18.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

