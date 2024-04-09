B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 892.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $293.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,068,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,068,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 903,175 shares of company stock worth $260,284,196. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

