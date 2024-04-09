B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

MCD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.