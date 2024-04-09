B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 2,171 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.51. 832,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,649. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

