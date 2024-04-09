B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 94,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 998.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,738. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

