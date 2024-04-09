B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.11. 221,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,651 shares of company stock worth $1,278,218. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.