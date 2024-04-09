B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 3,811 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NRG traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $72.56. 1,386,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,727. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

